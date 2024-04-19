AIA Group Ltd Buys 6,270 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 221.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after acquiring an additional 464,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.05 and its 200 day moving average is $146.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

