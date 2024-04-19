Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$118.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.25.

CP opened at C$115.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.55. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. Insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

