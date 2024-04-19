Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$0.85 by Analysts at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$1.15 to C$0.85 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Cormark upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.94.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$100.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.68. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

