Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.12.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Up 2.6 %

TSE CFX opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.48.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$193.90 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

