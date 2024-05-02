Savant Capital LLC Has $6.84 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BA opened at $169.30 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.