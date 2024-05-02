Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MAIN opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,889,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $6,122,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $6,110,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

