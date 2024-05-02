Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCTGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 163,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE CHCT opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $693.63 million, a PE ratio of 119.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 871.43%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

