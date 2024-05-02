Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHCT

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 5.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 163,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHCT opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $693.63 million, a PE ratio of 119.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 871.43%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.