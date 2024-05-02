Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Roche has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $40.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roche by 39.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

