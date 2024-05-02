EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.05.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,761,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

