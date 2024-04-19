Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$79.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
CCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.69.
Cogeco Communications Trading Up 0.5 %
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
