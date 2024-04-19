Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.53. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.