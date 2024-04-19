Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.53. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
