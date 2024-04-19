Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $110.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.33.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC stock opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.