Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 410 ($5.10) target price on the stock.
Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance
Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.14) on Tuesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 211.85 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 345.50 ($4.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 292.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £570.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,653.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.
Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile
Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
