Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.56. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xunlei during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

