Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.56. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.23.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Featured Articles
