Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $75.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 815,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,647. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

