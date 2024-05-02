Owen LaRue LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Owen LaRue LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 2.7% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.30. 605,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.77, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

