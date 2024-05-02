One Day In July LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,938 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,022,986 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

