Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.4% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.46. 373,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.28 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.92 and a 200-day moving average of $316.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

