Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is One Day In July LLC’s 8th Largest Position

One Day In July LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.3% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $28,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 257,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $337,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,224.4% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 50,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 46,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 123,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $79.81. 1,924,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,920. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.