Oder Investment Management LLC Has $857,000 Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Oder Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,109,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $879,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

BTT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. 47,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,239. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.