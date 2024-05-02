Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.6% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 825,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 332,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,446. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

