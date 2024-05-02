Berenberg Bank Increases FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 195

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 191 ($2.40) to GBX 195 ($2.45) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transport operator’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

FirstGroup Stock Up 2.0 %

LON:FGP opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 109.80 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 189 ($2.37). The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8,270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £182,000 ($228,614.50). Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.