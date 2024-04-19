Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ATS (TSE:ATS)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a C$68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$73.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on ATS from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut ATS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.43.

ATS Price Performance

TSE ATS opened at C$43.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.22. ATS has a 1 year low of C$41.12 and a 1 year high of C$64.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.50.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$752.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$727.00 million. ATS had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.88%. Research analysts expect that ATS will post 2.5056689 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

