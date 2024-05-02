Norden Group LLC Trims Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Norden Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,638 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIZD. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

