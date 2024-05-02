Norden Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $144.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day moving average is $147.12. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

