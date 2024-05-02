391 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA stock opened at $666.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $369.66 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $687.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $604.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.26.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

