Certuity LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after purchasing an additional 273,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $179,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $662,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $179,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,831.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,547 shares of company stock valued at $25,039,887. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $143.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

