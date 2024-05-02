Norden Group LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 1.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,146,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

