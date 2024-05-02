Brooktree Capital Management Acquires 86 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.2% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.37.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.85. 1,467,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

