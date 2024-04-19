Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$0.70 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.50.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CJR.B. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.94.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

