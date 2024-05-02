Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.
Several research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy
Insider Activity at Bloom Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bloom Energy Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of BE stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.79. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.