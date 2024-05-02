Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

