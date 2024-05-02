Comparing LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI) & TWO (NYSE:TWOA)

LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) and TWO (NYSE:TWOA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of TWO shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of TWO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get LZG International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LZG International and TWO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LZG International 0 0 1 0 3.00 TWO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

LZG International currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 22,122.22%. Given LZG International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LZG International is more favorable than TWO.

This table compares LZG International and TWO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LZG International $220,000.00 17.92 -$920,000.00 N/A N/A TWO N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A

TWO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LZG International.

Profitability

This table compares LZG International and TWO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LZG International N/A N/A N/A TWO N/A -77.73% 1.35%

About LZG International

(Get Free Report)

LZG International, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company offers AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow. Its technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable, and easy to integrate AI solutions. The company was formerly known as LazyGrocer.Com, Inc. and changed its name to LZG International, Inc. in August 2009. LZG International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. As of March 14, 2024, LZG International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Genius Group Limited.

About TWO

(Get Free Report)

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for LZG International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LZG International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.