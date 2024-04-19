Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $155.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.88.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.79.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,942.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,942.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,282 shares of company stock worth $64,885,042 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 685.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

