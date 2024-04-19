Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

