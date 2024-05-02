Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 148,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.