Norden Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $158.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 304.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.