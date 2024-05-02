Certuity LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,637,000 after buying an additional 1,120,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 56.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,030,000 after purchasing an additional 864,684 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

PYPL opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.27.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

