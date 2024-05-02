Mather Group LLC. Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $237.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.71 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

