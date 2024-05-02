Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VUG stock opened at $329.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $246.28 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

