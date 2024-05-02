Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $295,515,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21,620,510.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 650.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,864,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,417 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.02. 2,554,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,042,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.