First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.02.
FM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.
First Quantum Minerals Price Performance
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
