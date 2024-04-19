Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 3.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.80. 188,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 731,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
