Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 3.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.80. 188,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 731,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,710,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,287,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,843,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 19,321,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mullen Automotive by 297.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,847,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.