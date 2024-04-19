OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OptimumBank by 86.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

