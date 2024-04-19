StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

