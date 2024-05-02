Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 4,635 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,403,000 after acquiring an additional 138,213 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invitation Homes by 9.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,066,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,922,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

