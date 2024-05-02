Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.