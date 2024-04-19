Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUSN. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Brookline Capital Management cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of FUSN opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of -0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 15.01. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

