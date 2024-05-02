Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $87.67 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Steem has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $138.93 million and $87.67 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,849.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.39 or 0.00724539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00136215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00043729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00213613 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00054270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00099523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 461,014,817 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

