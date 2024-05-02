Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.